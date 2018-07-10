Postmates expands into 100 additional US cities

This marks the company's biggest expansion to date, and will offer more convenient delivery options to customers in Detroit, Cincinnati, Santa Barbara and beyond. The company has already committed itself to helping Walmart super-size its grocery delivery service, but it will also beef up its partnership with restaurant chain Chipotle, one of the most highly requested eateries in its app network.

The tightened alliance means foodies can order burritos 300 additional locations (you can find out whether your city is on the list here) and have them delivered without leaving the kitchen. Typical delivery fees have been cut to $3.99, but customers who order Chipotle will get free delivery until July 16th. Following today's expansion, Postmates now covers 385 cities in both the US and Mexico -- giving it bit more of a competitive edge in the ever-expanding US food delivery market.