Elon Musk said he will pay for home water filters in Flint

Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018 For now, reply to my tweet with ppm & ppb test results & will send someone to install a water filter. Creating email flint@x.com, but I'm in China so that won't be working until tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

Whether you think his involvement in high profile events is a kind of PR stunt or anything else doesn't particularly matter if anyone in Flint actually gets much-needed help. Michigan's state government recently ended a free program delivering bottled water to the city, even though some people continue to report that the water they're getting is unusable. While Musk said in further tweets that "Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they've lost faith in govt test results. Some houses are still outliers," he encouraged residents to reply to his tweet with test results and listed an email address for the program.

We'll see how this turns out in practice, even as Flint's pipe replacement program is scheduled to run through 2019. As far as the standard being applied, while the FDA specs apply to bottled water, they essentially refer to the EPA standards for tap water which you can see here.