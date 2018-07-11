Pandora users can share music to their Snapchat stories

The feature is only iOS for now — an Android version is expected in the coming weeks. When you're in the Pandora app, tap on the Share button in the Now Playing screen, select Share on Snapchat and add the song to your Story (or send directly to a friend or group). Anyone who swipes up when viewing your share will be able to listen to the song on demand, whether they're a subscriber or not. There's no need to connect your Snapchat with your Pandora app, either. Of course, Pandora isn't the first streaming service to offer its music library to other apps. Instagram now allows other apps (including Spotify) to post to its own Stories feature.