Samsung leak shows a silver Galaxy Tab S4 and new S Pen design

Here's a glimpse of what Samsung could reveal during its Unpacked event on August 9th. Notable gadget leaker Evan Blass (evleaks) has tweeted photos of a white (or silver) Galaxy Tab S4, the next iteration of the Korean conglomerate's S Pen-equipped tablets. The first photo he tweeted doesn't show much of the tablet's white or silver part, but it clearly shows the optional keyboard cover and Samsung's new S Pen design. He released another image showing the tablet's white/silver backside, though, which also revealed that the Tab S4 could look just like its predecessor.
More of that "white." pic.twitter.com/pQltterQJv— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018
The most obvious difference you'll notice between the Tab S4 and the Tab S3 is the new S Pen design. It looks like it no longer has the previous pen's clip that made it look like a conventional pen, and it sports a glossy finish instead of matte.
Galaxy Tab S3 pen (left) versus S4 pen (right). pic.twitter.com/KruaZGD2e3— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018
AndroidHeadlines has also also released what it says is the photo of the Galaxy Note 9's front panel. If it's legit, the Note 9 could look pretty much like its predecessor, as well, unless Samsung has significantly redesigned its backside and edges.