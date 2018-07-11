YouTube gives creators a way to flag stolen videos

According to Variety, the new tool has been in beta testing for almost a year and should roll out next week for channels with more than 100,000 subscribers. Eligible content creators will see a Copyright section in the left navigation in YouTube Studio. A special Matches tab will show any similar videos that YouTube's new tool has identified. Creators can then message the offending channel, request a removal or just archive the Match to not take any action. YouTube reminds creators that just because they find a match doesn't mean it's automatically copyright infringement; it could be "fair use, fair dealing or a similar exception to copyright" and thus allowed to be posted by someone other than you.