Apple discontinues its photo printing service

Today, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple is discontinuing its Photo Print Products service. For those who used it, Photo Print Products was a seamless way to order prints and create photo albums, photo books and calendars. Apparently not enough people did, though, because the macOS 10.13.6 Photos app notified users that the last day for orders would be September 30th.
Photo Print Products has been around since 2002. The High Sierra OS upgrade allowed third-party photo services to directly integrate with Apple Photos to make it seamless for customers to order prints and other products. Apple is now recommending that avid users switch to one of these Photo Projects services, which include Shutterfly and Mimeo Photos.