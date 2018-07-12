Microsoft’s collaborative Whiteboard app is now available

Microsoft released a preview of Whiteboard late last year and the company says that more than 200,000 users gave feedback that influenced the app's features. Whiteboard works with touch, a pen or a keyboard and users can collaborate on a board from their own devices from different locations. Avatars will make it clear who is doing what on the board and work is automatically saved to the Microsoft cloud.

You can download the Whiteboard App from the Microsoft Store and log in with either a Microsoft or an Office 365 account. For now, while Office 365 users can collaborate within their tenants, they can't work with those in other tenants just yet. Microsoft says the Whiteboard app will be available for iOS devices soon and other devices will have access through its Whiteboard web client preview, which is also on the way.