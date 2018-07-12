MLB is bringing biometric ticketing to select ballparks

Clear already works with nine MLB clubs, allowing fans to use their fingerprints to get through security lines more quickly. The company says it will also soon be introducing biometric-powered concession purchases in Washington and is working on incorporating facial recognition into its Clear Lanes.

"We are thrilled to partner with MLB to make game days more enjoyable and secure for fans with biometric ticketing," Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said. "We look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the league and the sports community to transform the fan experience from ticketing to concessions and more."