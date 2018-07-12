MLB is bringing biometric ticketing to select ballparks

Clear announced a new partnership today with Major League Baseball and Tickets.com that will let fans opt for biometric ticketing at certain MLB ballparks. Those who link their Clear accounts to their MLB.com accounts will be able to use their fingerprint instead of a paper or mobile ticket at participating ballparks. Clear plans to pilot this system at a small number of parks later this season and a wider rollout to Tickets.com-enabled ballparks is scheduled for the beginning of 2019. "Our collaboration with Clear is an important new technology initiative, delivering safe, simple and seamless experiences for fans," Noah Garden, MLB's executive vice president of business, said in a statement. "Developing a partnership that will unify emerging identity technology and ticketing is reflective of our commitments to always improving ballpark accessibility and maintaining critical security standards."
Clear already works with nine MLB clubs, allowing fans to use their fingerprints to get through security lines more quickly. The company says it will also soon be introducing biometric-powered concession purchases in Washington and is working on incorporating facial recognition into its Clear Lanes.
"We are thrilled to partner with MLB to make game days more enjoyable and secure for fans with biometric ticketing," Clear CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said. "We look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the league and the sports community to transform the fan experience from ticketing to concessions and more."