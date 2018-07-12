Sprint adds an Unlimited plan without high-resolution video

Sprint already has Unlimited plans on offer, but now it's growing those options and making it much easier to choose the one that's best for you. The mobile carrier's most feature-rich offering is called Unlimited Plus, and like its original Freedom tier, it comes with unlimited data, talk and text, as well as a Hulu and Tidal Premium subscription. This option will suit your needs the most if you use your phone a lot on the go: it can stream videos up to 1080p and music up to 1.5 Mbps, and its hotspot connection will only get reduced to 3G speeds after 15GB. It will set you back $42 per month per line, but you can get it for $22 per for a limited time.
If you have no use for Tidal and HD streaming, and if you don't frequently use your phone as a mobile hotspot, Sprint's new and cheaper Unlimited Basic offering might be the better choice. For $32 per month per line, you still get Hulu, but its hotspot speeds will get throttled after only 500MB. Also, you can only stream videos up to 480p and music up to 500kbps. Both Plus and Basic plans are available to existing customers.
If you're part of a military family, you can still go for the Unlimited Military tier, which will set you back $60 for the first line, $20 for the second and $10 for third to fifth. It also comes with Hulu, 500MB data for mobile hotspot and the ability to stream videos and music up to 480p and 500kbps, respectively. Finally, there's the Unlimited 55+ tier for seniors, which Sprint launched back in May. It doesn't have a bundled Hulu subscription, but it comes with with the same streaming features and will cost you $70 per month for two lines. All these three non-Plus tiers feature unlimited talk, text and data, of course, along with global roaming for 185 destinations.
Sprint Chief Commercial Officer Dow Draper said in a statement:
"Customers told us that they wanted more from their wireless -- more choice, more features and more value. Today we're introducing Unlimited Plus – a feature-rich option for those customers who want it all. We're also offering Unlimited Basic for people who may not need all the bells and whistles but still want a high-quality wireless experience. Combined with our new Unlimited Military and 55+ plan we're providing something for everyone, at the best price."