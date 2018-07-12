Sprint adds an Unlimited plan without high-resolution video

If you have no use for Tidal and HD streaming, and if you don't frequently use your phone as a mobile hotspot, Sprint's new and cheaper Unlimited Basic offering might be the better choice. For $32 per month per line, you still get Hulu, but its hotspot speeds will get throttled after only 500MB. Also, you can only stream videos up to 480p and music up to 500kbps. Both Plus and Basic plans are available to existing customers.

If you're part of a military family, you can still go for the Unlimited Military tier, which will set you back $60 for the first line, $20 for the second and $10 for third to fifth. It also comes with Hulu, 500MB data for mobile hotspot and the ability to stream videos and music up to 480p and 500kbps, respectively. Finally, there's the Unlimited 55+ tier for seniors, which Sprint launched back in May. It doesn't have a bundled Hulu subscription, but it comes with with the same streaming features and will cost you $70 per month for two lines. All these three non-Plus tiers feature unlimited talk, text and data, of course, along with global roaming for 185 destinations.

