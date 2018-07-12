The Morning After: Elon goes to Flint and 'Fortnite' season five

Hello HomePod.AirPlay 2 makes Sonos the best audio option for most iPhone owners

After spending a week or so testing out a beta version of the software, Nathan Ingraham said that pretty much all Sonos owners who use iOS devices will get a lot out of this update.

Tweet your test results.Elon Musk said he will pay for home water filters in Flint

After Musk took a submarine to try and help rescue boys trapped in a cave in Thailand, people used social media to challenge the billionaire about doing something for Flint, MI. A 2014 switch in its water supply caused problems with lead poisoning, and residents continue to take issue with how local and state government agencies have handled the situation. Yesterday Musk responded, and said he would "fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels."

Graduation day.Alphabet's Loon and Wing are now more than just 'projects'

Google's parent company Alphabet says that Loon will maintain its mission of working with carriers worldwide to deliver internet to underserved areas. Wing will similarly continue building out its network of delivery UAVs, not to mention its air-traffic control system for drones. The only difference is now they're full-fledged businesses complete with their own CEOs.

Remember '2048' and 'Threes'?Mobile-gaming titans keep ripping off indies

Voodoo is the No. 1 publisher on the App Store in terms of downloads with more than 150 million monthly active users and 300 million downloads in 2017. But in the eyes of many independent developers and their fans, Voodoo is a shady beast constantly hunting for scraps of game ideas that it can quickly transform into profit. And it's not alone, it shares the market with companies like Gamenauts and Ketchapp.

Who needs a cab anyway?Einride debuts a funky-looking autonomous logging truck

A human operator can control the truck remotely, even if they're hundreds of miles away and only on mobile data.

An almost perfect gaming laptop.Razer Blade review

Premium build quality, powerful hardware and solid battery life. What's not to love about the new Razer Blade laptop? According to Devindra Hardawar, the only drawbacks left are its extra heft compared to other gaming laptops and a price that starts at $1,900 (our review unit carried a $2,600 sticker).

Is the vapor clearing?Magic Leap's mixed reality headset arrives this summer

During a developer chat on Twitch, Magic Leap revealed that the Creator Edition of its One mixed reality headset should be available sometime later this summer. The wearable will use NVIDIA's Tegra X2 system-on-a-chip, which is relatively powerful for a mobile device but still power-efficient enough that it won't need an ungainly pack. Additionally, it revealed a "strategic, exclusive" relationship with AT&T.

Welcome to Lazy Links.'Fortnite' season five adds a desert locale, golf carts and rifts

Epic Games has officially kicked off the battle-royale shooter's fifth season, offering a whole host of new locations, weapons, vehicles and mechanics. After teasing a historical theme at the end of season 4, today's update delivers viking ships, sandy outposts, ancient statues and plenty of skins to do them justice. Oh, and remember the cracks in the sky at the end of season 4? Epic has brought some of them down to earth in the form of Rifts -- mini portals that will let you leap all around the island.

