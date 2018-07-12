Uber lets riders pay with Venmo

"There have been 6 million transactions inside of Venmo in the last year alone that were discussing Uber," BIll Ready, COO of the Venmo parent company PayPal Holdings, told Bloomberg.

Uber is now the largest retailer to accept Venmo payments, according to Bloomberg. The service introduced 'Pay with Venmo' last fall, which enabled retailers to let customers make purchases with the feature, though that shifts transaction fees to the company.