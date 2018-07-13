Acer adds a free Echo Dot to its Alexa-equipped laptops

The available models include some of the first Alexa-equipped laptops on the market, including convertibles like the Acer Nitro 5 Spin made for students and casual gamers. There's also the Spin 5, another convertible that has various configurations, including different display sizes and processors. Of course, some models from Acer's Aspire series are also in the list if you're looking something more affordable than the convertibles, which are priced between $800 to $1,000.

These deals are active right now ahead of Prime Day sales on July 16th, so you can pull the trigger whenever you want. You can sign up for Prime's trial period in case you don't have a subscription yet -- just take note that you'll have to pony up $119 a year after the trial is over.