Uber is reportedly testing continuous background checks for drivers

According to Axios, Uber is collaborating with its current background check partner Checkr and safety data provider Appriss. Uber will be notified if a driver is charged with a new criminal offense and can then decide if it warrants removal from the platform. Axios reports that Uber started testing the system at the beginning of July with a large percentage of US drivers, and that 25 drivers have been removed so far.

Update 7/13/18 2:28pm: When reached for comment, Uber confirmed the testing and offered the following statement from Uber's Vice President of Safety and Insurance, Gus Fuldner: "Safety is essential to Uber and we want to ensure drivers continue to meet our standards on an ongoing basis. This new continuous checking technology will strengthen our screening process and improve safety."