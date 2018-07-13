YouTube TV apologizes for World Cup downtime with a free week

In the middle of Wednesday's World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia, YouTube's live TV service suffered an unfortunately-timed outage (not unlike ones we've seen from Sling or Hulu). Naturally, it enraged YouTube TV subscribers who had picked up the service specifically to catch live broadcasts like that game, and now it's offering an apology in the form of a credit. In an email that went out to customers, YouTube TV promised a free week, which for customers on its standard $40 per month plan should amount to $10 off. It also noted that DVR'd recordings of the full match should be available in the Library -- if you can stand to watch that one again.