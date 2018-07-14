'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' beta tests begin August 3rd

Whichever platform you'll use, the experience should be the same. There will be six maps on offer, two of which haven't been shown before. It'll include multiple modes, including Domination, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and vanilla Team Deathmatch. You can expect a mix of new and returning characters as well.

If you're champing at the bit waiting for the Blackout battle royale mode, though, you'll have to be patient. That beta test doesn't start until sometime in September, and it'll initially be available only to PS4 pre-order customers. To put it another way, it'll take some time before you know whether or not Black Ops 4 will give you a good reason to skip rounds of Fortnite or PUBG.