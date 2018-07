What are your favorite 8-bit computers from the '80s? Ben Heck's is the Atari 800, and what better thing to do as a final project than make it portable? That's right, it's time for a teardown. After pulling the Atari apart to reverse-engineer it, Ben uses Autodesk Eagle to create a printed circuit board. Join the element14 Community to share your builds, find help and engage with the team.

