Nintendo Labo contest champions include a solar accordion and teapots

If it wasn't already apparent that you can do much more with Nintendo Labo than what comes in the box, it is now. Nintendo has unveiled the winners of a Creators Contest that challenged them to produce games and musical instruments, and the results go well beyond what you might expect. One of the more inventive examples is Momoka Kinder's solar-powered accordion. It uses the Joy-Cons to both play notes (when you cover one of the holes with your finger) and change volume based on tilt, while pressing buttons on the Switch screen controls the octave. You probably won't serenade someone with it, but it's complete and relatively easy to make (you can use tissue boxes if you like).
The other champions are inventive as well. Joseph France's Tea Time game puts Joy-Cons into cardboard teapots that you have to 'fill' and 'pour' to serve virtual customers -- think of this as a physical version of classic serving games like Tapper. You'll also find an analog clock, a remote-controlled dinosaur and a Labo Fix-It game that has you turning cranks and pushing buttons to repair a house that's falling apart.
The competitors had a strong material incentive to win: they each get an ultra-rare Labo-themed Switch. We'd say they're not the only winners, though. This helps Nintendo drum up hype for Labo, as you might imagine, but it could also inspire budding DIY builders to use Labo as a launchpad for their ideas.