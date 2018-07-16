Amazon could take on UK broadcasters with a smart TV launch

The televisions give you all the capability of a Fire TV streaming stick, without the need for the stick. They can pull in streams from your cable box or antenna, giving you a central hub to select programs. As you'd expect, it supports a number of apps including Netflix, Sling, Hulu and its own Prime Video programming. A notable exception, however, is YouTube, which Google disabled on Amazon because of a (silly) ongoing feud. If you're interested in getting one, it could still take awhile to emerge from standards testing and become available on Amazon and elsewhere.