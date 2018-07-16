Amazon warehouse workers in Europe stage protest on Prime Day

According to The Washington Post, 1,800 workers in Spain went on strike today, July 16th, and the protest in the country is expected to last until July 18th. Thousands of workers across six fulfillment centers in Germany plan to walk out tomorrow, July 17th, while those in Poland intend to do the bare minimum to stay employed.

It's far from the first time Amazon's warehouse workers staged a protest: distribution center employees in Germany and Italy also walked out on Black Friday last year over pay issues and workplace health hazards. Over the years, reports about harsh working conditions in the company's distribution centers regularly popped up, including stories from people claiming they were injured on the job and collapsed due to exhaustion. Just earlier this year, the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health named Amazon as one of the most dangerous places to work for in the US, citing seven workhouse workers' deaths since 2013.

The company insists, however, that its fulfillment center jobs offer competitive pay and benefits, with workers earning 12.22 euros ($14.31) an hour or more after two years. "We believe Amazon's Fulfillment Center jobs are excellent jobs providing a great place to learn skills to start and further develop a career," a spokesperson told Reuters. Amazon also believes only a fraction of its 12,000 workers in Germany will walk out tomorrow and that the protest will not affect its Prime Day sales. The Post says the event is expected to bring in a whopping $3.4 billion this year, so it's no wonder the company doesn't seem concerned. Unfortunately for the protesters, a few thousand people walking out might truly not be a big deal for the e-retail titan.