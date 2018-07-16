Instapaper buys itself back from Pinterest

Newly formed Instant Paper, Inc. will receive ownership from Pinterest after a 21-day waiting period so it can give Instapaper users fair notice about the change. Not much will change for users of the service, which the new owners say they'll continue offering "for the foreseeable future." The developers also thanked Pinterest for being a good partner over the last two years, which allowed them to rebuild search within the app, add an extension for Firefox users and optimize the product for mobile operating systems.