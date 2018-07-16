What's on TV: 'Humans,' 'Snowfall' and 'Killjoys'

This week we have a season finale for AMC's robot series Humans and FX's Pose, as Syfy brings back Wynonna Earp and Killjoys plus FX has a second season of Snowfall. Netflix's latest series features David Spade in Father of the Year, while gamers can check out Sonic Mania Plus. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).