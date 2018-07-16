Wirecutter deals: The best Prime Day deals so far

Street price: $150; Deal price: $130

This is just slightly above the lowest price we've seen on this TV, though only by a couple of dollars.

The TCL Roku TV (32-inch) is the top pick in our guide to the best 32-Inch TV. Chris Heinonen wrote, "The TCL Roku has a decent picture right out of the box, integrated Roku functions, and one more HDMI port than other small TVs."

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $80

At $80, this matches the best price we've seen on the Paperwhite this year. That deal price was last available in April, with newer sales only dropping to $90.

The Kindle Paperwhite is our pick in our guide to the best ebook reader. Nick Guy wrote, "The 2015 Wi-Fi edition of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people thanks to stellar hardware, a massive library that frequently offers better prices than others, and a slew of services unavailable on other readers."

Street price: $45; Deal price: $30

Our affordable Echo down down to $30, matching a low we've seen a couple times this year, which will likely continue to be the most affordable way to expand your smart home options.

We discussed the Amazon Echo Dot in our blog post, Amazon Echo Dot vs. Google Home Mini: Which Should You Get? Grant Clauser wrote, "The biggest difference between the Echo Dot and the Home Mini are the platforms that enable them to work their magic. The Echo Dot runs on Amazon's Alexa platform, and the Home Mini runs on Google Assistant."

Street price: $300; Deal price: $240

This is the second best price we've seen on this recommended 360 cam, our fantastic editing features and software pick.

The Insta360 One is an also great pick in our guide to the best 360-degree camera. Geoffrey Morrison wrote, "the Insta360 One doesn't quite have the image quality of the Theta V, but it almost makes up for it with a stellar app that lets you edit videos in lots of different ways, most interestingly by creating a square 1080p "regular" video out of your 360 content with smooth pans, subject tracking, and more."

Street price: $250; Deal price: $158

This is a deal we typically see only during deal holidays: a great drop on this 4K Blu-ray player, within $10 of deal pricing we saw during holiday season.

The Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray Player is our pick in our guide to the best 4k Blu-ray player. Chris Heinonen wrote, "this Sony plays 4K UHD discs, offers better image quality with Blu-rays and DVDs, and includes good streaming options and excellent speed."

