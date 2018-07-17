GE's Alexa microwave cooks when you scan a barcode

There are more than 3,000 meal items in the microwave's database to start (including frozen, refrigerated and shelf-safe foods), but GE Appliances is promising an expanded catalog over time.

Beyond that, the main allure is the price. While this isn't the lowest-cost microwave you'll find at a $139 regular price, it's arguably smarter than machines costing considerably more -- you might rarely need to touch the buttons on the microwave itself to set cooking times. And while there's the hidden cost of an Alexa device to get the most value out of your purchase, that might not be an issue if you act quickly. GE Appliances is offering a "limited time" deal that bundles an Echo Dot speaker with the microwave for $125, making it a fairly safe choice if you were hoping to create a voice-controlled household.