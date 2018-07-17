Google's Course Kit injects Docs and Drive into educator software

Course Kit is built with the Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standard so it can interact with learning management systems (LMS), which educators use to deliver materials and monitor coursework. In essence, this should let teachers and students use Google Docs seamlessly with their existing software setup. The former can leave comments on assignments exactly as they would a Google Document, and even suggests commonly-used notes so they can drop the ol' "Citation needed" quickly to save time for more nuanced feedback elsewhere.

There are other ways Course Kit syncs with an educator's LMS, like automatically archiving grades and feedback when files are returned to students. They can also embed files and course materials into LMS pages. Institutions that use G Suite for Education can request access to the Course Kit beta here.