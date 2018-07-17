Netflix’s Fast.com now measures upload speed and latency

In 2016, Netflix launched Fast.com, a simple, easy way for anybody to check their internet speeds. Now, the company has announced that it's adding more information to the site. Fast.com will now let users see their connection's latency and upload speed, and latency will be broken down into both loaded and unloaded connections. So, you'll be able to see if more traffic on your network affects your latency values. "We're adding these new measurements to Fast.com so that consumers will have a more comprehensive view of their internet connection speed at any given time," Netflix said in a statement.