Wirecutter's best Amazon Prime Day deals: the AM edition

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

For people seeking smart home control, a new low on this smart speaker. The Echo Plus is our recommendation for a smarter Echo in our guide to the Amazon Echo.

Grant Clauser wrote, "if smart-home control dominates your list of reasons for wanting an Echo, the Plus might be your best choice. Its main difference from the standard Echo is the inclusion of Zigbee, a popular wireless system for controlling smart-home devices and that can be found in many smart-home hubs."

Street price: $200; deal price: $170

The first sale we've seen on our runner-up pick for best budget Android smartphone, though this one has a better camera than our top pick.

Ryan Whitwam wrote, "the Honor 7X has a dual 16+2 megapixel camera setup that's great for the price, offering fast captures and impressive low-light performance. This phone also has a taller 18:9 screen, which gives you more viewable space compared with the 16:9 display on the Moto G5 Plus, and has excellent brightness and colors."

Street price: $25; deal price: $18

This price just barely beats our previous sales, coming in at a new low of just under $18 for the summer.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard Mount is our pick in our guide to the best car phone mount. Nick Guy wrote, "this well-built cradle-style holder makes it easy to mount your phone with one hand, holds the phone firmly even over rough roads, and has an adjustable design that holds any size phone (even in a case) in just the right position."

Street price: $290; deal price: $230

This sale matches a price we've only seen during the holiday season, and likely the best you'll get on our pick in our guide to the best turntable without buying it as part of a speaker bundle.

Chris Heinonen wrote, "the Audio-Technica is highly adjustable, has a built-in phono preamp for hassle-free setup, sounds great out of the box, offers above-average adjustment flexibility, and has a built-in USB port that makes it easy to digitize your LP collection."

Street price: $115; deal price: $90

Over a year ago, sub-$90 sales on the Yeti were more common, but those dried up long ago. This $90 sale comes in at $5 better than the best price we've seen this year, and likely the best we'll see until holiday bundles.

Yeti by Blue is our pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan wrote, "if you want something you can plug in and quickly sound good on a podcast, video call, livestream, or informal voiceover, the Yeti is the choice experts generally agree upon."

Street price: $60; deal price: $51

The 128GB model of our runner-up for expanding your iOS storage in our guide to the best accessories for your iPhone and iPad has seen a steady drop in street price, starting the year at $85 and down to $60 the past month. At $50, this nicely beats the best price we've seen.

Street price: $250; deal price: $200

A great deal on one of our picks in our guide to the best multiroom wireless speaker system.

Chris Heinonen wrote, "the Sonos One sounds great and is an affordable entry point to the Sonos system. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled."

Street price: $340; deal price: $273

The first price drop on the black color in over 6 months, this matches recent deals we've posted for the Olive color.

The Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 29-Inch Expandable Spinner Suiter is our larger capacity pick in our guide to the best checked luggage. Kit Dillon wrote, "if you need the maximum space allowable and don't mind going over weight limits, the 29-inch model is the way to go."

Street price: $230; deal price: $160

Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get this price. This is the best price we've seen, though it's been active for a couple days.

The EcoVacs Deebot N79S is a newer version of our pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "it's basically the same as the old one, but it works with Alexa voice commands and offers an option to boost the suction. That feature reduces the battery's run time, though, and we found that as a result of that trade-off, this vacuum picks up a similar amount of debris per session."

Street price: $460; deal price: $320

A nice price on the larger, 2TB version of our pick in our guide to the best SSDs.

Andrew Cunningham wrote, "the Crucial MX500 has an affordable price, performs well, boasts a five-year warranty, and comes from an established company with a good track record."

Because great deals don't just happen on Prime Day, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.