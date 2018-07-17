Wirecutter's best Amazon Prime Day deals: the PM edition

Street price: $550; deal price: $500

A solid $50 discount on a great starter drone, this discounted price extends to all colors.

The DJI Spark Fly More Combo is the budget pick in our guide to the best drones. Mike Perlman wrote, "it has all the important features you need from a video drone: 1080p video recording, image and flight stabilization, collision-avoidance technology, and an included controller, and smart-flight modes like ActiveTrack (tracks and follows a subject) and gesture controls all come standard."

Street price: $450; deal price: $365

This matches the best price we've seen on a similar new model, the V8 Animal. While we sometimes see great $300 deals on refurb models, you'll be hard pressed to do better on a new model.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best cordless stick vacuum. Liam McCabe and Michelle Ma wrote, "the very best cordless vacuum cleaner, with more attachments, a longer battery life, and slightly stronger suction than our main pick."

Street price: $65; deal price: $45

A new low by nearly $10 on our runner-up pick for best electric kettle and top pick for pour-over coffee.

Michael Sullivan, Winnie Yang, and Tim Barribeau wrote, "We recommend this precise-aim gooseneck kettle for anyone preparing pour-over coffee, or for tea lovers who will geek out over its spot-on temperature accuracy."

Street price: $35; deal price: $26

Although this product tends to experience a lot of price fluctuations we would estimate the street price to be around $35, and the drop to $26 is a really solid discount.

The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is the budget pick in our guide to the best in-wall wireless light switch and dimmer. This is the least expensive stand-alone model we tested.

Street price: $350; deal price: $230

Although we're changing our runner-up pick, this is still a solid deal and the lowest price we've seen on this variant of our runner-up pick in our guide to the best robot vacuum. Great for pet hair and Wi-Fi enabled, this is a great price to pick up a good robot vacuum.

Street price: $73; deal price: $60

The price of the 250GB version has been slowly declining over the past months with a new low of $65 just recently. When you take this SSD to checkout your final price will be $55 before tax, the best price we've ever seen and nice discount from a street price around $73.

The Crucial MX500 is the top pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "the Crucial MX500 has an affordable price, performs well, boasts a five-year warranty, and comes from an established company with a good track record."

Street price: $270; deal price: $243

At $243 from a street price of $270, this is the lowest price we've seen for a pair of Q Acoustics 3020 in either the American Walnut finish or graphite color. These colors are typically priced lower than the black and white colors but if you absolutely must have either of those, they are also down to the lowest price we've seen at $289 from $320.

The Q Acoustics 3020 is the top pick in our guide to the best bookshelf speakers. Chris Heinonen wrote, "the pair reproduces music of all genres with great detail and clarity on a wide soundstage. Despite each speaker's compact size, the set delivers both strong bass and accurate vocals. These speakers are efficient, too, which means they can play louder with less-powerful receivers and amplifiers."

Street price: $40; deal price: $31

This sale is only the black color of the more power pick in our guide to the best USB power banks and battery packs. It's a new low by $3.

Mark Smirniotis wrote, "the Anker PowerCore 20100 has enough power to recharge a tablet and two smartphones on a long flight, or a smartphone a day for nearly a week. It's about the size of two decks of cards lined up end to end."

