Amazon's Prime Day still broke records, despite glitches

The company's own products were the real Prime Day winners. The best sellers were the Fire TV stick and the Amazon Echo Dot. Additionally, Amazon recorded the most single-day sign-ups in history for its Prime service on June 16th. However, in characteristic Amazon fashion, we don't have any concrete numbers on how many sign-ups the company netted or how many of their own products they sold.

Some of the bestsellers by country include the six-quart Instant Pot (in both the US and Canada). The 23andMe DNA test was also incredibly popular in the US, apparently because no one learned anything about DNA sharing from the Golden State Killer case. Other winners from around the world include SanDisk memory cards, Philips Hue light bulbs ad the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.