Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
save
Save
share

Bang & Olufsen’s B&O Play brand is going away

Its products aren't going away -- they'll just be released under the flagship name.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Billy Steele/Engadget

While it's possible you know Bang & Olufsen for its expensive top-tier TVs, you're likely more familiar with its range of artfully-designed headphones and speakers, especially under its budget-friendly B&O Play sub-brand. But in an annual earnings report released last week, the company revealed that it's doing away with the latter and folding all products under the Bang & Olufsen banner to make it less confusing for everyone.

The company polled consumers and found many didn't perceive a difference between the flagship Bang & Olufsen and B&O Play lines. But more to the point, the sub-brand has grown to represent nearly half (47 percent) of the company's annual revenue. It will fold the B&O Play products under the main company name in a gradual process lasting into next year. While some of the former are already appearing as Bang & Olufsen products proper on the site, the B&O Play site is still live for now if you wanted to pick up some of that hardware.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr