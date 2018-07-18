Bang & Olufsen’s B&O Play brand is going away

The company polled consumers and found many didn't perceive a difference between the flagship Bang & Olufsen and B&O Play lines. But more to the point, the sub-brand has grown to represent nearly half (47 percent) of the company's annual revenue. It will fold the B&O Play products under the main company name in a gradual process lasting into next year. While some of the former are already appearing as Bang & Olufsen products proper on the site, the B&O Play site is still live for now if you wanted to pick up some of that hardware.