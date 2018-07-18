Gorilla Glass 6 gives phones a better shot at surviving multiple drops

Version 6 is also supposed to withstand drops from "higher heights." Corning hasn't talked about improvements to scratch resistance, though, so you shouldn't expect your phone to look as pristine as it did before the fall.

The glass is already in production and under study by "multiple customers," although it might not reach shipping phones for "several months." You probably won't see Corning's new formula until sometime in 2019. It should be a welcome addition, though. Now that many phones have glass backs, curved displays or both, the strength of that glass is more likely to affect the durability of the entire design.