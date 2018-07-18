‘Fortnite’ Funko Pop! toys will be here for the holidays

It's true - @FortniteGame collectibles are coming from Funko! Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/ikGhoerkC6 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 18, 2018

Funko's Pop! line has recreated figures in movies, video games and other media for years, so it's no surprise they're turning to Fortnite, a game so popular that its emote 'dances' made their way to the World Cup. The company didn't release any images with the announcement nor hints of what the final designs will look like, so it's anybody's guess which outfits they'll choose to immortalize from the game's ever-increasing collection of skins. But if the toys are a big enough hit, who knows? Maybe Epic Games will follow Gears' lead and give us a playable Pop! version of Fortnite.