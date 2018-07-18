Google rolls out a simpler sign-in page

From left to right: old, new and upcoming sign-in pages

That said, the sign-in screen that's rolling out still looks quite different from the old one, with a centered heading and a more distinct card-like appearance that's core to Google's Material Design motif. What's missing is the blue border around the text box, which is what was supposed to be the most prominent change in the interface. That doesn't mean Google changed its mind completely, though: it says that element "will appear in the coming months."