Hyundai offers virtual showroom on Amazon

Just like other consumer items on Amazon, you can see prices and options for each model of Hyundai, click on different colors to see it applied to photos of the cars and even add aa specific auto to your Wishlist. When you're ready to buy, however, you'll be taken to the Hyundai.com page for that specific model. You can look at a Kona, Ioniq, Sonata, Elantra, Accent, Santa Fe Sport or Tucson in more detail via Amazon's site. You can also request a test drive in your own driveway and search inventory available in your area. There's also a lease/buy calculator and another "locate a dealer" link at the bottom of the Hyundai gallery on Amazon.

"This collaboration with Amazon provides customers with the ability to learn about Hyundai vehicles in a way that matches their expectations for nearly every other type of purchase," said the car maker's Tim Maxwell. "Hyundai and its dealers are modernizing the car buying process, so it made sense for us to be the first car company with its own digital showroom."