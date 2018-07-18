Microsoft promises 'all-new Xbox hardware' next month

Microsoft is bringing new Xbox hardware to Germany next month for Gamescom. The news comes from Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, who teased "all-new Xbox hardware and accessories" in a blog post this morning. What could it be? Well, there have been rumors (and leaked images) surrounding a revised Elite controller with three-way hair-trigger locks, tension control for thumbsticks, a magnetic USB-C connector and new grips since January, which makes it a good candidate. The last Elite controller was released in 2015. Or, it could be a new SKU of the Xbox One.
While it'd be nice to get a One X with more than 1TB of onboard storage, it's more likely that Microsoft will show off an even cheaper One S instead. The previous model was released almost two years ago to fanfare from critics and players thanks to its svelte design and better performance. Now that 4K TVs with HDR are becoming more commonplace, the value proposition for the One S is a lot more tangible. A lower price could make it even more attractive for first-time buyers -- a market Microsoft would be keen to exploit given the Xbox One's current position in the console landscape.
Whatever happens, we don't have to wait too long to find out. Gamescom begins August 21st, with Microsoft's opening keynote scheduled for 10:30 AM Eastern the same day. The event will be livestreamed, and we'll be on the ground covering the biggest news and coolest games all week long.