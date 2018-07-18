VR standard promises an end to headset connector headaches

The technology is very young. The VirtualLink alliance has only published an "advance overview" of their specification for companies that want to take advantage of it ahead of a 1.0 release, and it will be a while after that before headsets adopt the technology. It's also based on an assumption that wireless VR won't become the dominant format. And you may have noticed that HTC isn't involved, at least at this stage -- it might not achieve true harmony so long as Vive owners are using another connector.

Even in this rough state, the appeal is clear. It'd lead to faster setup times even as it remained relatively future-proof, and would bring VR to virtually any laptop with enough power to handle it. You could plug a VR headset into a sufficiently speedy ultraportable. This kind of accessibility could be crucial to making VR accessible to more people, not just enthusiasts with desktops and beefy gaming laptops.