Wirecutter's best Prime Day deals (that you can still buy)

Street price: $2,700; deal price: $2,300

A new low and huge drop in price on our upgrade pick for best home theater projector and also budget pick for best 4K projector.

Chris Heinonen wrote, "if you want better image quality, along with support for wide color gamut (WCG) Ultra HD sources (although not at 4K resolution), even easier setup, and support for automation integration with complex home theaters, the Epson Home Cinema 5040UB is our upgrade pick."

Street price: $145; deal price: $130

We've only posted one sale on our runner-up pick for printing smartphone photo pics, the Instax SP-2, when we saw it briefly drop during the holiday season, so while this isn't a huge drop, it's a nice savings that you can use on more film.

Erin Lodi wrote, "you don't need an instant camera to get old-school instant prints: The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 can print your smartphone pics to Instax film in seconds."

Street price: $50; deal price: $40

For those of you that want a set of smart LED light bulbs but don't want or need the added price for color, this is an excellent deal matching the previous lowest price on the white variant of our top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs.

Grant Clauser wrote, "Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb; it's a whole smart system. Multiple app options and device compatibility make it the best overall choice."

Street price: $190; deal price: $150

Make sure to the code AMUZISNW to get this price. While we used to see a fair few deals on the Chargetech, our runner-up in our portable AC power pack guide, it's stuck around the $190 point for a long time. This current sale is only $18 more than our top pick but with 30% more mAh/charge.

Mark Smirniotis wrote, "the ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet is about the size of a hardcover book and fits well alongside books and laptops in a bag or backpack. It has the same 85 W output as our top pick, and should easily charge laptops, run fans, or power lights."

Street price: $180; deal price: $130

A nice deal on the ChefSteps Joule, our runner-up pick in our guide to the best sous vide machine and gear.

Tim Barribeau and Nick Guy wrote, "in our tests, it heated water a full five minutes faster than the Precision Cooker Wi-Fi, raising the temperature from 69 °F to 135 °F in only 15 minutes. And despite the higher wattage, it used less power over time: In 12 hours, the Joule drew only 0.44 kWh, versus the Precision Cooker Wi-Fi's 1.07 kWh."

Street price: $11; deal price: $7

At $7 for a 15 foot cable, this is a new low price. We haven't seen any discount for this particular size since 2017 and the street price typically sticks to $11.

The AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable is the top pick in our guide to the best HDMI cables. This cable is sturdy and even more inexpensive than usual.

Street price: $160; deal price: $120

If you're looking for a Lutron Caséta starter kit this is a good deal on one that includes two switches, one bridge, and two remotes. Usually priced at $160, the price drops to $120 at checkout, this matches the lowest price we've seen.

The Lutron Caséta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer and the Lutron Caséta Smart Bridge are the top picks in our guide to the best in-wall wireless light switch and dimmer. Rachel Cericola wrote, "every one of the in-wall switches we tested can remotely turn lights on and off and trigger lighting based on time of day. However, the Lutron Caséta Wireless In-Wall Dimmer offers the most smart-home perks via support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Sonos, Logitech, Nest, and many others."

Street price: $45; deal price: $35

Recently we've been seeing a lot of price fluctuations between $40 and $50 so it's nice to see this media streaming device down to a new low price of $35. Prior to this deal the best price we've seen is $39.

The Roku Streaming Stick is the runner-up pick if you don't need 4K in our guide to the best media streaming devices. Chris Heinonen wrote, "if you don't need to stream UltraHD 4K content, the Roku Streaming Stick is the best option available today. It is almost identical to the Streaming Stick+, but supports only 1080p resolution and doesn't have the external Wi-Fi antenna."

Street price: $300; deal price: $250

While we've seen the street price of the Q100 speakers fall from over $500 to around $300, this drop to $250 is still a great deal for speakers this good.

The Q100 bookshelf speakers are a former pick that we still like and offer a similar sound profile to the Q150 speakers, the current upgrade pick in our guide to the best bookshelf speakers. Only the Black Oak finish is available at the deal price.

Street price: $270; deal price: $240

Here's another great deal on our upcoming runner-up pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums, the Eufy Robovac 30.

Like the 11S, it's a greater cleaner and runs super quiet, but the Robovac 30 also comes with boundary markers. If you want to make sure your robot vacuum stays in certain areas, this is the one for you. This is the first big deal we've seen, just make sure to clip the $30-off on-page coupon in order to get the deal price of $240.

