AMC is selling movie tickets on Facebook

Facebook's Movies section gives users the option of searching for movies and showtimes and then purchasing tickets through Fandango or Atom Tickets. But now, AMC Theatres has partnered with the platform and users can now buy tickets for AMC showings through Facebook. Just click on a showtime at an AMC location and Facebook will take you to AMC's ticketing page. "From the very beginning of online ticketing availability, it's been our goal to make the process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are thrilled to further this endeavor through our partnership with Facebook, which continues to expand our guests' choices on where they purchase tickets," Stephen Colanero, AMC Theatres' chief marketing officer, said in a statement.