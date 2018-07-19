'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' to return on Disney's streaming service

The original run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended after five seasons and a bundle of "Lost Missions" episodes on Netflix, but now the CGI series is coming back. Today at Comic-Con supervising director Dave Filoni made a surprise announcement that a new 12-episode season will arrive on Disney's upcoming streaming service, complete with the poster above and a brief trailer.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had promised a "few" Star Wars series in development for the new service, and now it's clear that this is one, joining a live-action show from Jon Favreau. The (still-canon) Clone Wars makes sense, with a fan base already set up and a storyline ready to pick up after its main character has just left the Jedi Order. Entertainment Tonight notes that in 2014, one of the writers told a fan that scripts for season seven and eight were already written, but it remains to be seen how long the revival will last. F