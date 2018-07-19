Comcast gives up on buying 21st Century Fox

Disney announced its purchase of 21st Century Fox back in December, after rumors swirled about a deal between the two companies. The media giant is set to pay $52 million for all of Fox's assets, with the exception of Fox News, broadcast networks and sports channels.

But in June, Comcast stepped in with a higher $65 billion cash offer for those same Fox assets and properties. Now, it looks as though the company has chosen not to pursue it. The specific reasons why aren't clear. "Comcast does not intend to pursue further the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets and, instead, will focus on our recommended offer for Sky," Comcast said to CNBC.