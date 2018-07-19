Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rob LeFebvre/Engadget
save
Save
share

Facebook Messenger for Kids is now available in Mexico

It doesn't, however, have any region-specific features.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
44m ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Rob LeFebvre/Engadget

Today marks Facebook releasing its Messenger for Kids app to our friendly southern neighbor. It doesn't have any Mexico-specific features, and unlike when it was released in Canada and Peru, it isn't part of a larger feature roll-out like a Spanish-language version, either. No matter, it being available to the nation's 130 million residents is pretty big in and of itself.

The app has courted controversy since it was released last December. In June, Facebook responded to complaints about it encouraging screen time in youngsters several months later by partnering with Yale to boost the social and emotional learning features of Messenger for Kids. That's in addition, of course, to increasing the available parental controls.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr