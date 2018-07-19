Fujifilm's oddball XF10 fixed-lens camera costs only $500

The XF10 is essentially a 1080p 60fps camera, as it does shoot 4K but at a rather useless 15 fps. The ISO ranges from 200 to 12,800, expandable from ISO 100 - 51,200, and it supports Bluetooth 4.1 for smartphone transfers. There's a digital zoom available (essentially a sensor crop) that lets you shoot at 35mm and 50mm equivalent levels. As you'd expect, Fujifilm offers a number of filters, including monochrome and "rich and fine" for vivid color and a mild vignette effect. It's also touting the "square mode" that lets you switch to a 1:1, Instax-like format with a press of the touchscreen.

It's surprising for Fuji to release a second fixed-lens APS-C camera, as it already has the X100F, though that model is over double the price. The XF10 seems to have the same guts as Fujifilm's entry level X-T100 mirrorless, including the 24.2-megapixel sensor and wonky 15fps 4K shooting speed. It might have been more interesting to bolt a zoom lens on the XF10 to make it more accessible for travel photography and give Canon's G1 X Mark III a run for its money.

That said, the XF10 is pretty inexpensive for a premium compact. It costs $500 in the US and $650 in Canada, and arrives in North America in black or champagne gold in August 2018.