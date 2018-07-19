Google AI experiment compares poses to 80,000 images as you move

"With Move Mirror, we're showing how computer vision techniques like pose estimation can be available to anyone with a computer and a webcam," Google said in a blog post. And if you're worried about what's happening with your image when you use Move Mirror, Google assures that it's not being stored or sent to a server. Because Move Mirror is powered by TensorFlow.js, all of the pose tracking is done directly in your browser.

Other Google AI experiments have allowed users to type in statements or questions and get related book passages in response, or get rhymes based on what objects are in front of their cameras.

You can try out Move Mirror here and read more about how it was made here.