Google AI experiment compares poses to 80,000 images as you move

Google released a fun AI experiment today called Move Mirror that matches whatever pose you make to hundreds of images of others making that same pose. When you visit the Move Mirror website and allow it to access your computer's camera, it uses a computer vision model called PoseNet to detect your body and identify what positions your joints are in. It then compares your pose to more than 80,000 images and finds which ones best mirror your position. Move Mirror then shows you those images next to your own in real time and as you move around, the images you're matched to change. You can even make a GIF of your poses and your Move Mirror matches.
"With Move Mirror, we're showing how computer vision techniques like pose estimation can be available to anyone with a computer and a webcam," Google said in a blog post. And if you're worried about what's happening with your image when you use Move Mirror, Google assures that it's not being stored or sent to a server. Because Move Mirror is powered by TensorFlow.js, all of the pose tracking is done directly in your browser.
Other Google AI experiments have allowed users to type in statements or questions and get related book passages in response, or get rhymes based on what objects are in front of their cameras.
You can try out Move Mirror here and read more about how it was made here.