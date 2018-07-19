Microsoft detected Russian phishing attacks on three 2018 campaigns

The US recently indicted 12 Russian GRU officials, 11 of whom are accused of hacking the DNC and leaking the party's emails with the purpose of influencing the 2016 elections. If you'll recall, a "Guccifer 2.0" dumped names, phone numbers, emails and a bunch of other information stolen from the party, from Hillary Clinton and from the Clinton Foundation on the internet.

The last GRU official named in the indictment is accused of breaking into the state board of elections and the systems owned by companies making election software to steal half a million voters' information.

While Burt divulged Microsoft's findings to the public, he refused to name the targets and their parties due to security concerns. He did say, however, that they're "candidates of note" who are "running for reelection." Neither party would confirm whether their candidates are being targeted, but DNC rep Xochitl Hinojosa told BuzzFeed News: "We saw the Russians attack our democracy in 2016 and we know they're a threat in 2018, 2020 and beyond." He added that it's unfortunate how the President isn't taking the issue seriously and how House Republicans refuse to increase funding for election security.