Pioneer's DJ app can upload your mixes directly to SoundCloud

DJs make up a huge part of the SoundCloud user base, uploading long mixes and gathering original electronic music to include in live performances. Pioneer is taking advantage of this fact with an update to its iOS mix recording app, DJM-REC. The company has just made it possible to record and share your DJ mixes directly from the app to your SoundCloud account.
The app is free to try for 30 days and then it will cost $10 to continue using it. In addition to the new SoundCloud capabilities, DJs can also use DJM-REC to upload their recorded mixes to Mixcloud and Dropbox, and live stream to YouTube, Facebook Live, Periscope, Instagram and Snapchat. The app works with Pioneer's mixers, including the DJM-TOUR1, DJM-900NXS2, DJM-750MK2 and DJM-450 models. You may need to apply a firmware update to some mixers to work with the app.