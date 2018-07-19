Spotify lets artists submit unreleased tracks to playlist editors

Spotify says that it's important for those submitting tracks to provide as much information as they can about the song. That includes genre, mood, whether it's a cover, the cultures the artist or the song represent and other data that will help editors find the song and make sure it lands in the right playlists. The company also said that as long as artists and labels tag and submit a song seven days in advance, it will automatically be added to the artist's followers' Release Radar playlists.

Recently, the music-streaming giant reportedly began offering advance fees to indie artists and managers who license their songs directly to Spotify, and it began displaying a track's songwriter and producer credits earlier this year. The company said today that it features over 75,000 artists on its editorial playlists each week and another 150,000 on its Discover Weekly playlist.

Since the submission feature is still in beta, it's subject to change. "We'll continue evolving this feature based on your feedback, so artists, labels, managers and partners can all help us create better playlists for Spotify listeners," Spotify said.