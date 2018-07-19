VW will build its electric microbus and crossover in the US

The I.D. BUZZ electric microbus is a new version of VW's iconic campervan. Last year the company unveiled a working prototype of the vehicle, which will come in two options. The higher-end model features all-wheel drive and a total output of 369 horsepower, powered by a huge 111kWh battery pack. VW claims it'll have a range of 270 miles. The less expensive version clocks up 268 horsepower via an 83kWh battery, for a range around 200 miles.

The I.D. CROZZ Concept, meanwhile, comes with a dual motor powertrain boasting 75kW power in the front and 150kW in the back, totalling 225kW. VW claims the 83kWh battery will enable a range of 310 miles, but it's expected to be closer to 275 miles when EPA estimates are taken into account.