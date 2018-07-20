AT&T expands its 5G network to North Carolina and Kansas City

AT&T's mobile 5G network will expand to three new cities this year. Folks in two of North Carolina's biggest population centers -- Charlotte (above) and Raleigh -- and those in Kansas City will have access to the faster wireless signal. Previously, it announced Atlanta, and Dallas and Waco in Texas. "We're deliberately launching with a mix of big and mid-sized cities," AT&T said in a press release. "All Americans should have access to next-gen connectivity to avoid a new digital divide."
In addition to news about "real" 5G, AT&T also shed some light on the status of its pseudo-5G network. Another eight cities have come online with LTE-LAA today: Austin, Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, San Antonio, San Jose, Tampa and Tuscaloosa.
Back in January, the telco announced that its new true 5G network would be available in a dozen cities by year's end. Now to start speculating what combination of burgeoning metropolises and smaller burgs will gain access.