A live-action 'Stargirl' series is coming to DC's streaming service

On his spotlight panel, @geoffjohns announces a new addition to @TheDCUniverse lineup: Stargirl, on a mission to bring back the legacy of the Justice Society! #DCSDCC pic.twitter.com/kbKyjMSuRe — DC (@DCComics) July 19, 2018

Stargirl aka Courtney Whitmore is the first character Johns made for DC, and he based her on his late sister. In the show, we'll see her as a high school sophomore who brings together a group of unlikely heroes to form the Justice Society of America, which you might know as the precursor to the Justice League. As a prominent member of the JSA, she appeared in many other DC shows over the years -- just last year, she showed up in CW's Legends of Tomorrow as a WWII-era superhero. It's unclear if DC is considering the actress (Sarah Grey) who played her in Legends for the series' title role, but we'll likely hear more about it the nearer we are to its 2019 premiere.