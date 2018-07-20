Dish customers can chat with service reps through iMessage

"TV should be simple, so we've made reaching our live customer service representatives as easy as sending a text," Dish COO John Swieringa said in a statement. "Adding messaging with Apple Business Chat is a powerful way to connect with us, giving another choice so you can pick what fits with your life." Message threads will remain open until customers delete them from their Messages app and conversations can be picked up at any time.

To contact Dish through Business Chat, your device must be running iOS 11.3 or higher. Just search for Dish on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Messages icon that shows up next to the Dish search result. Dish says that it will soon launch the ability for customers to open a chat through the contact page of the MyDish app.