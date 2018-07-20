Watch the trailer for George R. R. Martin's new sci-fi horror show

Game of Thrones is one of the most beloved, watched and pirated TV shows in recent history, but it's not the only George R. R. Martin tale being adapted for the small screen. The author's sci-fi horror novella Nightflyers was first published in 1980 before being turned into a movie later that decade, and now a new TV adaptation airing this fall on Syfy in the US and Netflix in other regions. A brief teaser for the show's first, ten-episode season caught our attention a few months ago, and now we have a full trailer that debuted at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to sink our teeth into.